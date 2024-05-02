Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 491 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.