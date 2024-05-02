Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 649 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 109.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 75.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,321 shares of company stock worth $19,859,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

