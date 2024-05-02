Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 678 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

