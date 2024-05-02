Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LendingTree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $49.63.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

