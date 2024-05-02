Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.85 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.