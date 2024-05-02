Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 441.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

