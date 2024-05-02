Headlands Technologies LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

