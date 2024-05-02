Headlands Technologies LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

