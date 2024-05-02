Headlands Technologies LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
