Headlands Technologies LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 362.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 50.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.4 %

GH opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.