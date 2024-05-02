Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 397.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

View Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

