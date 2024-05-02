Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $47,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $14,884,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Appian Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

