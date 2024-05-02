Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $59,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.