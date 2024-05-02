Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $60,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

