Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,596 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.