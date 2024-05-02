Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

