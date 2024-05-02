Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 432,090 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $9.18 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.