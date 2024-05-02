Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 699 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,955 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,441 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,973 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,450 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

