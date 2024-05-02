Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 238 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.09 and its 200-day moving average is $217.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

