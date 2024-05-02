Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,736 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUST. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,628.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 2,871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 169,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

