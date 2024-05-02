Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cactus by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

