Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 371 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

