Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.86.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $415.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $273.39 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.70 and a 200-day moving average of $373.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

