Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $328.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.05.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.