Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

