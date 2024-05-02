Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

