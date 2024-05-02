Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 622,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.