Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $237.16 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

