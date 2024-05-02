Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

