Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

