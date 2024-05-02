Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

HGBL opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

