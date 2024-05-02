Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Hexcel worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

HXL opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

