High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,327,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
