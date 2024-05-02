Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

