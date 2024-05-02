Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

