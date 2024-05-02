Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.