Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

HWM stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

