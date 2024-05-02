Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.