Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Lowered to $397.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $397.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $388.86.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $373.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

