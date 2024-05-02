ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $196,975.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,116,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

