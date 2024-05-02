Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,364 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $863.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

