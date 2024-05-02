Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 492 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,705,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,061. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $372.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

