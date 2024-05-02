Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

