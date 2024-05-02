Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

