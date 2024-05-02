Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SunPower were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

SunPower Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

