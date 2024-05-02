Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

