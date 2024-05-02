Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $219,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $162,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $215,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

