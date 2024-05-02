Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

