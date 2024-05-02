Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $341,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

