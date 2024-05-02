Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $353,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 47.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLW opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

