Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $366,000 Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 268,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 375.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.